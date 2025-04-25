Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

GCG.A opened at C$40.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.87. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$37.51 and a 52 week high of C$47.88. The stock has a market cap of C$895.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

