Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$69.00 to C$62.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.14.

FTS stock opened at C$67.29 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$52.19 and a 1-year high of C$67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.27. The firm has a market cap of C$33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

