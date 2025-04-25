Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.09.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
