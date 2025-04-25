Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Barrington Research

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Alithya Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75.
Alithya Group Company Profile
