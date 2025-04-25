Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Barrington Research

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Alithya Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75.

Alithya Group Company Profile

See Also

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

