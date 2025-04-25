Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,111,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,124,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

