Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

KRE opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

