Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,593,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $254.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

