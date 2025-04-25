Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.2 %

DIS opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.