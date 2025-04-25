Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,561,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

