Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 35,965 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,965 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 857,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.