Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 12,215 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

