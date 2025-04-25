Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 705 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TKO Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in TKO Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Up 2.9 %

TKO Group stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.99. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,347,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,338,668.12. This represents a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,345,370 shares of company stock worth $219,805,951. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.