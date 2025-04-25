GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 365.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,600.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after buying an additional 1,343,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

