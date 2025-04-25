GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

