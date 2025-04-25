GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

CPT stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.28 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

