GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 209,492 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 332.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 284,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

