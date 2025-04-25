3,101 Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

