MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $14.12. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 10,144 shares changing hands.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

