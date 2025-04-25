iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 22667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,516,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,664,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,551 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,909,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,589,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 291,685 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

