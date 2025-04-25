Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$174.75 and last traded at C$171.97, with a volume of 89671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$172.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

