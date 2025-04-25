Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$174.75 and last traded at C$171.97, with a volume of 89671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$172.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama
Dollarama Price Performance
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.