ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 1207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TTAN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAN

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85.

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $210,777,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.