GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 429 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

