Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.13.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

TSE POW opened at C$50.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.63. The stock has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.09.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

