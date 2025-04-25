Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 86727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 325.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 184,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 141,409 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

