Raymond James Raises StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.75

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.70 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
SVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.47.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,742.50. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.
