GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

