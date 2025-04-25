Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

