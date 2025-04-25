Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WJX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wajax
Wajax Stock Down 0.3 %
About Wajax
Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.