Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WJX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.75.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$15.55 and a twelve month high of C$34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.78. The company has a market cap of C$380.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

