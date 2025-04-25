UBS Group Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.