Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $535.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.91.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

VRTX stock opened at $492.47 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.12. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $24,280,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.