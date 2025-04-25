Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $53.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.