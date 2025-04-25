JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $30.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,091.01. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,256 shares of company stock worth $2,012,889. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xometry by 259.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.