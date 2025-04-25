HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

About HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

