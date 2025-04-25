StockNews.com Upgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.