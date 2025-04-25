RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

