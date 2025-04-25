Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

