Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

VRRM stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

