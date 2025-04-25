GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE JOB opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

