StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company's stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NRT opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 537.09% and a net margin of 87.43%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.29% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

