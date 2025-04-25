CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.06. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

