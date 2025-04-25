CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.06. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
