Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Aware has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani bought 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,658.50. The trade was a 14.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 54,713 shares of company stock worth $83,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

