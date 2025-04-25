Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$65.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Aritzia stock opened at C$47.35 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.82 and a twelve month high of C$73.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total transaction of C$252,490.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.