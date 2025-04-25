Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

ADSK opened at $271.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

