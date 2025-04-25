Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

