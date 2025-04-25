Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance

China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $241.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $168.15 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

