WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

