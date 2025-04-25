Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells 9,494 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 9,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £39,779.86 ($53,061.04).

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 411.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.50. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 303 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 529 ($7.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a yield of 4.11%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.00) to GBX 390 ($5.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

