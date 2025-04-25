Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 21 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($201.12).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Andrew Livingston acquired 17,707 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £132,802.50 ($177,140.86).
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £156.03 ($208.12).
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($199.52).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
LON:HWDN opened at GBX 720 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($13.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 741.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
