Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 21 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($201.12).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Andrew Livingston acquired 17,707 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £132,802.50 ($177,140.86).

On Wednesday, March 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £156.03 ($208.12).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($199.52).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 720 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($13.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 741.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Howden Joinery Group ( LON:HWDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

