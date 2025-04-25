ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Sells £14,181.12 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel (Dan) Walden sold 44,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £14,181.12 ($18,915.73).

Daniel (Dan) Walden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Daniel (Dan) Walden sold 47,064 shares of ProCook Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45), for a total value of £16,001.76 ($21,344.22).

ProCook Group Stock Up 2.8 %

PROC opened at GBX 32.88 ($0.44) on Friday. ProCook Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.82 million, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About ProCook Group

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

