Canfor (TSE:CFP) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.67.

Canfor stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

